DeLauter (wrist) is starting in right field and batting third Friday against the Athletics, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter's sprained right wrist flared back up this week, and he was held out of action Tuesday and Wednesday against the White Sox ahead of Thursday's off day. The 24-year-old is back in action against lefty Mason Barnett for Friday's series opener. DeLauter has just three home runs since the All-Star break but does have 12 doubles, two triples and 23 walks in that span, boosting his OPS to .815 for the season.