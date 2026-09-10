DeLauter went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during the Guardians' 9-5 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

DeLauter was cleared to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the four previous games due to a right wrist sprain. The rest paid off for the 24-year-old outfielder, who put the Guardians up early with a two-run homer off Shane Baz in the first inning. It was DeLauter's 14th home run of the season, and he has four multi-hit games over his last seven outings, going 12-for-27 with one steal, three RBI and seven extra-base hits in that span.