DeLauter went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-6 win over the Athletics.

DeLauter got the Guardians on the board with a three-run blast in the first inning before coming around to score after a single in the third. It continued a steady second half for the 24-year-old, who owns an .868 OPS with 18 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 26 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 47 games since the All-Star break. Overall, he's slashing .290/.363/.458 with 15 homers, 65 RBI, 59 runs scored and 11 steals across 531 plate appearances in what has been a successful rookie campaign.