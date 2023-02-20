Espino has yet to throw from a mound during spring training and is expected be down from throwing for eight weeks after suffering a right shoulder strain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

According to Bell, Espino also suffered an additional muscle tear in the shoulder, and he'll now be forced to miss the entirety of spring training and the start of the 2023 minor-league season as a result. Though he's regarded as one of the Guardians' top pitching prospects, the fact that Espino is dealing with more shoulder trouble after missing considerable time due to a related issue in 2022 is a discouraging sign for his long-term durability. Whenever he's back to full strength, Espino will likely settle into a spot in the rotation at Double-A Akron.