The Guardians placed Morgan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Morgan presumably was diagnosed with the injury after he struck out two batters over two scoreless frames of relief in Tuesday's 10-7 win over Boston in 11 innings. The Guardians called up Wes Parsons from Triple-A Columbus to replace Morgan on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.