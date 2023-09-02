Morgan (5-2) allowed two hits and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Rays.

Morgan worked the seventh inning and became the pitcher of record when the Guardians pulled ahead in their half of that frame. The right-hander was fine in August with a 2.38 ERA and 16:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings while adding one hold. He's now at a 3.07 ERA despite a 1.40 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB through 55.2 innings this season. After the Guardians bolstered their bullpen on waiver claims Thursday, Morgan's chances for high-leverage opportunities are likely even slimmer than before.