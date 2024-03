Morgan has allowed one run on one hit and struck out three over three Cactus League innings.

Morgan seems like a safe bet to make the Guardians' bullpen out of camp, though he'll likely fill a middle-relief role. He made a career-high 61 appearances last season, pitching to an okay 4.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB with a save and seven holds. Emmanuel Clase is firmly locked in as the closer and Scott Barlow seems to be the top setup man heading into 2024.