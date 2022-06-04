Clase struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over Baltimore on Friday.

Clase threw 10 of 14 pitches for strikes and had no issue finishing off Cleveland's 6-3 victory Friday. The 24-year-old has turned in six straight scoreless outings, lowering his season ERA to 2.21 with a 23:4 K:BB through 22 appearances. Friday's outing gave Clase his first save since May 14 and he's now converted eight of his 10 chances on the year.