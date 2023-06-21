De Los Santos (3-1) struck out one without giving up a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

De Los Santos pitched the 10th inning, and aside from a passed ball charged to catcher David Fry that moved the initial runner to third base, it was a sharp performance. Through eight appearances in June, De Los Santos has kept runs off the board five times, though a four-run meltdown versus the Red Sox on June 6 make his numbers for the month look bad. He's been effective middle reliever this year with a 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 27:13 K:BB and four holds over 29 innings.