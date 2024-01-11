De Los Santos signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration.
The Guardians sent De Los Santos to San Diego earlier in the offseason in exchange for Scott Barlow. De Los Santos emerged as a reliable bullpen arm, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across two seasons in Cleveland, and he figures to be used fairly often in high-leverage situations with his new club.
