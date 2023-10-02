De Los Santos finished the season tied for 18th in the majors with 70 appearances.

De Los Santos was a trusted part of the Guardians' bullpen throughout the year, though he wavered with a 5.59 ERA in September. He tossed a scoreless inning in Sunday's season-ending 5-2 loss to the Tigers. Overall, De Los Santos posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 62:25 K:BB over 65.2 innings while adding 16 holds, a 5-2 record and three blown saves. With Emmanuel Clase in place as closer, De Los Santos is unlikely to see ninth-inning assignments often as long as he remains with Cleveland.