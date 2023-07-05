De Los Santos (4-1) pitched a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

De Los Santos worked the 10th inning and got some help on an outfield assist from Myles Straw to nab the potential go-ahead runner at the plate on a double play. David Fry then walked it off in the bottom of the 10th. De Los Santos has allowed just two hits while striking out five over his seven-inning scoreless streak. For the season, he's at a 2.57 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB while adding six holds and a blown save over 35 innings. He's not firmly in the high-leverage mix, but he's pitched well enough to be trusted to protect leads.