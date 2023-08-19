De Los Santos (5-2) struck out the only batter he faced and earned the win in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

De Los Santos got the last out in the top of the eighth inning, and the Guardians' offense rallied ahead in their half of the frame. He's allowed four runs over 6.2 innings in August, but he still has a solid 8:1 K:BB for the month, suggesting he's had a little bad luck. The right-hander is at a 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB while adding 13 holds over 50.2 innings this year as part of the bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.