Florial will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Though the lefty-hitting Florial is starting against a southpaw (Jose Quintana), the Guardians have seemingly pulled the plug on the 26-year-old being a regular part of the lineup versus right-handed pitching. Florial started just once while Cleveland opposed righty starters in each of the previous five contests.
