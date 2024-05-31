Cleveland designated Florial for assignment Friday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Steven Kwan (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list, Florial will be the one removed to open up a spot on the 26-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .173/.264/.367 with 11 RBI across 36 games with Cleveland this year, and his next landing spot will be at Triple-A Columbus if he clears the waiver process.