Florial is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Twins.
Florial will take a seat for a second straight game after he went 1-for-10 with a double, a walk, three strikeouts and two runs scored over the team's three-game series with the Rangers. David Fry will draw the start in left field and bat fifth against Minnesota.
More News
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Leading off in second straight game•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Notches second steal•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Sits down against lefty•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Not starting Friday•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Lifts game-tying homer•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: On bench against righty•