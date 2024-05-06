Florial went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Florial had sat out the last two games amid a 1-for-16 slump, during which he had eight strikeouts and two walks. The 26-year-old may have a clearer path to at-bats with Steven Kwan (hamstring) heading to the injured list, though prospect Kyle Manzardo will also command a large role. On the year, Florial is slashing .200/.284/.417 with three home runs, two steals, nine RBI and five runs scored over 68 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to see most of his playing time versus right-handed pitchers with turns as the designated hitter and right fielder.