Florial isn't in the Guardians' lineup Saturday against the Angels.
The left-handed bat of Florial will step out of the lineup Saturday as southpaw Reid Detmers prepares to start for the Halos. His absence will move Bo Naylor into the DH role while Austin Hedges draws a start at catcher.
More News
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Not starting Friday•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Lifts game-tying homer•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: On bench against righty•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Gets second straight start•
-
Guardians' Estevan Florial: Sits down versus southpaw•