The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization have signed Florial, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Florial made the Guardians' Opening Day roster in 2024 but was eventually removed from the 40-man roster after slashing only .173/.264/.367 with a 36.9 percent strikeout rate in 36 games. The 27-year-old will try to get his career back on track overseas.