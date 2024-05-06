Florial will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Tigers.

After going 1-for-4 with a stolen base while serving as the Guardians' leadoff man and designated hitter in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Angels, Florial will get another turn atop the order Monday. He'll also be drawing the start in left field in place of Steven Kwan, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring strain that will likely keep him sidelined for four weeks. Even before Kwan's injury, the lefty-hitting Florial had already been moving into a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but Kwan's absence should give Florial a clearer path to occupying a prominent spot in the lineup.