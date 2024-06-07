The Guardians outrighted Florial to Triple-A Columbus on Friday after he cleared waivers.
Florial was designated for assignment last week after slashing just .173/.264/.367 with a 36.9 percent strikeout rate in his first 36 games with Cleveland. While no longer on the 40-man roster, he will remain in the organization as outfield depth.
