Williams (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday and will throw another live BP in the coming days, MLB.com reports.

If all goes well during Williams' upcoming live BP session, manager Stephen Vogt said the right-hander would head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week. Williams has been on the shelf all season with right elbow discomfort, which first surfaced when he made an awkward throw during a weighted-ball workout in spring training.