Williams (elbow) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks over three-plus innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Columbus.

The Guardians seem to be building Williams up slowly as he works his way back from right elbow discomfort, an injury that first cropped up late in spring training after the 24-year-old hurt himself in a weighted-ball workout. Though Sunday's outing marked his third rehab outing, Williams was lifted after 50 pitches. He'll presumably need at least two more rehab starts to get stretched out to around 75 pitches, at which point the Guardians might be comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list and inserting him into their rotation.