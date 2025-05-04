Williams came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on seven hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander was far from efficient, throwing 59 of 100 pitches for strikes, but his ability to generate timely strikeouts minimized the damage against him. Williams still exited the mound in line for the loss, but a Daniel Schneemann grand slam in the ninth inning got him off the hook. Williams will carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB through 32 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Phillies.