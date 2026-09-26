Williams did not factor into decision in the Guardians' 12-9 win over the Royals on Friday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Williams recorded his shortest start Friday since he lasted just 1.1 innings against the Angels on Aug. 25. The right-hander had trouble against Carter Jensen, giving up three RBI to the catcher, including a two-run homer in the second. Assuming this is his final start this season, Williams has posted a 14-8 record, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 248:61 K:BB in 184.1 innings.