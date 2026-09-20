Williams (14-8) earned the win against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.

Williams breezed through seven scoreless frames, throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes with a whopping 21 whiffs. It continued a stellar September for the 27-year-old, who's yielded just four earned runs over four outings while logging three quality starts and racking up 40 punchouts. He'll take a 3.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 244:57 K:BB across 181 innings this season and lines up for his final start of the regular season on the road against Kansas City next weekend.