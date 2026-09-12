Williams is slated to make his next start Monday against the White Sox in Cleveland, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After delivering his eighth double-digit strikeouts performance in his last 11 starts during his most recent appearance this past Sunday versus Detroit, Williams won't end up pitching this week. Instead, the Guardians will bump Williams back from his normally scheduled turn through the rotation Saturday against the Twins to have him start Monday in the series opener versus the White Sox, who currently hold a half-game lead atop the AL Central standings. Williams will tentatively line up for two starts next week, with his second turn set to come Sept. 20 versus the Athletics.