Williams didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of the ALDS against the White Sox on Monday. He struck out 11 and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks.

After firing a clean top of the first frame, the Guardians handed Williams a 2-0 lead, which he maintained through five innings. The right-hander was pulled at 98 pitches (59 strikes) after surrendering a leadoff single to begin the sixth, and that runner came around to score as Chicago took a 3-2 advantage in the frame. Williams now lines up to start a potential Game 5, but Cleveland will need to win the next two games on the road to get there.