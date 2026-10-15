Williams earned the win Thursday in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Rays, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

The right-hander ran into trouble during the fourth inning when Tampa Bay scored twice on a walk, double and a triple, but he was perfect in each of his other four frames. Williams has been Cleveland's best starter in the playoffs with a 2.30 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 15.2 innings, and he also fired a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in the ALDS. The 27-year-old tentatively lines up to start Game 7 of the championship series, should it be necessary.