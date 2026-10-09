Williams will start Game 5 of the ALDS versus the White Sox on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Williams finished out the Guardians' Game 4 victory Thursday, throwing 18 pitches in a scoreless inning on what would have typically been his bullpen day. That appearance will not, however, prevent him from starting Saturday's winner-take-all contest. Williams struck out 11 and was charged with two runs over five-plus innings in Game 2, taking a no-decision. He will be opposed by Sean Burke in Game 5.