Williams (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Williams had faced hitters a couple times recently without issue and has now been cleared to pitch in games. The young right-hander has been battling right elbow discomfort since spring training and experienced a setback in late April, but he's trending in a good direction now. It's been nearly three months since Williams last started a game, so his rehab assignment could take a while.
More News
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Completes live BP session•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Resumes throwing•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Shut down after setback with elbow•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Set for sim game Monday•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Slated for bullpen session•