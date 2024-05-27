Williams (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Williams had faced hitters a couple times recently without issue and has now been cleared to pitch in games. The young right-hander has been battling right elbow discomfort since spring training and experienced a setback in late April, but he's trending in a good direction now. It's been nearly three months since Williams last started a game, so his rehab assignment could take a while.