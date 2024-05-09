The Guardians transferred Williams (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The move clears a spot on the team's 40-man roster for the addition of Darren McCaughan. Williams resumed a throwing program a week ago after a brief shutdown period following a setback with his right elbow. It was going to take him a while to get ramped back up anyway, though, so this transaction shouldn't alter his timetable.
