Williams will receive an injection and be shut down for seven days after feeling right elbow discomfort following a start in extended spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The soreness was similar to what he first felt during spring training in a weighted-ball workout. The Guardians are hopeful that Williams can begin a throwing program in a week and ramp things back up, but it's certainly no guarantee things will go that smoothly. Even in a best-case scenario, Williams figures to be sidelined well into May now.