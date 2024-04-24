Williams will receive an injection and be shut down for seven days after feeling right elbow discomfort following a start in extended spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The soreness was similar to what he first felt during spring training in a weighted-ball workout. The Guardians are hopeful that Williams can begin a throwing program in a week and ramp things back up, but it's certainly no guarantee things will go that smoothly. Even in a best-case scenario, Williams figures to be sidelined well into May now.
More News
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Set for sim game Monday•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Hits IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Ticketed for IL•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Could resume throwing soon•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Nursing elbow issue•