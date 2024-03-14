Williams (elbow) is scheduled to resume a throwing program after three or four days off but will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Though the Guardians are optimistic about Williams' long-term health outlook after a recent MRI came back clean, his sore elbow will prevent him from breaking camp as a member of the Opening Day roster. Williams, who hurt his elbow last week during a weighted-ball workout, has shown improvement since being scratched ahead of a Cactus League start last Sunday, and he should be able to start ramping up early next week. Provided Williams steers clear of any setbacks with his elbow as he builds up to a starter-level workload during what remains of spring training as well as the early part of the regular season, he could be ready to return from the IL in the minimum 15 days. The Guardians will likely formally place him on the IL closer to Opening Day.