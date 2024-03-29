The Guardians placed Williams on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation.

Williams suffered the injury just under three weeks ago, when he experienced discomfort in his elbow after taking part in a weighted-ball workout. Though Williams has since resumed throwing, his brief shutdown period after suffering the injury was enough to derail his bid for the Opening Day roster. Williams still looks on track to return at some point in April, as he joined the Guardians for their season-opening road trip and will soon head back to the team's spring facility in Arizona to start throwing bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment, per MLB.com.