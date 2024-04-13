Williams (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Williams is in line to face live hitters for the first time since he felt discomfort in his right elbow after making an awkward throw during a weighted-ball workout in the first or second week of March. Though he wasn't shut down from throwing for long, the elbow issue slowed him down enough to force him to the 15-day injured list to begin the season. Assuming his upcoming sim game goes well, Williams could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment late next week or early during the following week. He could require two rehab starts before being activated and seems to be trending toward a late-April or early May season debut with Cleveland.