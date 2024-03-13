Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said Wednesday that he believes Williams (elbow) will be cleared to resume throwing "soon," Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Willis noted that the Guardians are still in information-gathering mode with their young right-hander's elbow injury, but Williams "continues to improve" and could be ready to throw shortly. Williams hurt his pitching elbow while throwing weighted balls during a workout, but the team hasn't seemed overly concerned about the injury.