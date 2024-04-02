Williams (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session sometime during the Guardians' April 1-3 series in Seattle, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams is making his way back from right elbow inflammation, an injury he suffered in mid-March during a weighted-ball workout. The right-hander should be ready for a rehab assignment soon, although one has not been scheduled yet and it's not clear how many rehab starts he might need before rejoining the Guardians' rotation.