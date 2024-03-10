Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that Williams isn't available to pitch in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds after recently experiencing some discomfort in his right elbow, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Vogt didn't seem overly worried about the young right-hander, who was scratched out of an "abundance of caution" and should resume throwing in a few days. Williams, who has struck out nine batters over 4.2 innings this spring, apparently sustained the injury while throwing weighted balls in a recent workout.