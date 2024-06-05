Williams (elbow) struck out five over 2.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks Tuesday in his second rehab start with Triple-A Columbus.

After covering just one inning and tossing 32 pitches while giving up two runs in his first rehab start with Columbus last Thursday, Williams upped his pitch count to 46 (29 strikes) Tuesday. Williams' control has wavered a bit over his first two rehab outings, but so long as he avoids any further setbacks with his right elbow, he should remain on track to return from the 60-day injured list at some point later this month. He'll likely require two more rehab starts before he's ready to make his 2024 debut for the Guardians.