Allen allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four in the win over the Yankees.

Allen worked through two scoreless frames before serving up a three-run tank to Aaron Judge in the third inning. Jose Trevino then tacked on a solo shot in the fourth. Allen gave up two home runs in his season debut but had turned in two straight starts without one before Sunday. He forced only seven whiffs, marking the third straight outing with a single-digit swinging strike total. Allen will carry a 5.06 ERA into his next outing, which is project to be against Oakland.