Allen (4-2) yielded six hits and a walk over shut scoreless frames Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the White Sox.

Allen wasn't incredibly sharp Sunday but was able to work out of multiple sticky situations while Cleveland combined for a shutout against the White Sox. It was a much-needed bounceback after he was tagged with seven runs in just 2.1 innings against Detroit in his last start. Allen forced 11 whiffs Sunday, his highest total since his season debut March 29. It was his first scoreless outing since April 3, which was also the last time he completed at least six frames. Allen is sporting a 5.56 ERA with a 36:15 K:BB through 45.1 innings. His next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Twins.