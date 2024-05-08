Allen did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was a brutal night for Allen, with four of Detroit's runs coming on a pair of Andy Ibanez home runs in the first two innings. However, he was spared a third straight loss, as Cleveland answered the Tigers' four-run second inning with five runs in the bottom of the frame. It's been a tough start to Allen's sophomore campaign -- he's 3-2 with a 6.41 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 39.1 innings. He's already given up nine home runs after surrendering 16 in 24 starts last season. Allen will look to turn things around in his next outing, currently lined up for Sunday versus the White Sox.