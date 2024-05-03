Allen (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a loss against Houston on Thursday.

Allen allowed just one run through five frames, but Jon Singleton launched a two-out, two-run homer against him in the sixth to send him to the showers and put him in line for the loss. The left-handed hurler fell one out shy of his second quality start of the campaign, though he's pitched more than five innings in three of his past four outings. After a promising rookie campaign last year, Allen has fallen back a bit in 2024 with a 5.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 37 frames.