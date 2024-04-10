Allen didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox. He allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.

Allen got off to a brutal start, allowing seven of the first eight batters to reach safely in the first inning, ultimately allowing five runs. However, the left-hander would settle down to blank the White Sox over his final three frames, allowing just two more hits, while the Guardians rallied to tie the game and get Allen off the hook. Still, it's a tough outing for Allen, who'd won his first two starts this season. His ERA is now up to 4.60 with a 1.34 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings in the young campaign. Allen will look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively lined up as a tough home matchup Sunday versus the Yankees.