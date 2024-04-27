Allen (3-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Guardians were downed 6-2 by Atlanta. He struck out five.

The 25-year-old southpaw was able to keep the ball in the park after serving up four homers across his last two starts, but there weren't many other positive takeaways from this performance. Allen tossed only 48 of 91 pitches for strikes, and he's been tagged for at least three runs in five of his six outings to begin the season. He'll carry a 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 31.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Houston.