Maile has gone 1-for-20 (.050) in nine games in June.
Maile's playing time is already fairly limited to begin with, and his recent performances have inspired no confidence. The 31-year-old has a .213/.304/.319 slash line with five RBI, eight runs scored and a 7:14 BB:K through 56 plate appearances this season. Austin Hedges will see most of the time behind the dish, while Maile will step in for starts once or twice a week.
