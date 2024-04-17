Barlow struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Barlow has been shaky this year, but he showed no trouble in protecting a three-run lead in the 11th inning. He threw nine of 14 pitches for strikes. This was his third consecutive scoreless outing, and it earned him his first save of the season after Emmanuel Clase failed to lock things down in the 10th. Barlow has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB with four holds through 8.1 innings this season.