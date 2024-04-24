Barlow (1-2) struck out one without allowing a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Red Sox.

Barlow entered with one on and one out in the top of the seventh inning. The baserunner, Rob Refsnyder, was erased when he was caught stealing, and Barlow struck out Enmanuel Valdez to end the inning. The Guardians then rallied ahead in their half of the frame. After a rough start to the season, Barlow has limited opponents to one run on three hits and a walk over his last 5.1 innings. It is notable that he entered the game with the Guardians behind while Hunter Gaddis, who has worked himself into the late-inning mix, pitched the eighth. Barlow is at a 4.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 11 innings overall, adding a save and five holds through 12 appearances.