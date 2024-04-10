Barlow (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Barlow gave up a two-run double to Dominic Fletcher in the eighth inning, and that was the decisive play of the game. Barlow entered Tuesday with three consecutive scoreless outings, but he's been a bit shaky in a high-leverage role. He has four holds and two losses through six appearances while pitching to a 6.35 ERA and 2.12 WHIP over 5.2 innings. With pitchers like Nick Sandlin and Hunter Gaddis starting the season well, continued struggles from Barlow could see him drop a couple of spots in Cleveland's bullpen hierarchy.